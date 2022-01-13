New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 678.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 56,280 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,348,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,910,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNTL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

In other news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $77,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $852,758.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,413 shares of company stock worth $12,689,830. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $68.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.05. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

