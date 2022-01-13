New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,761 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 485.2% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,396 shares of company stock valued at $582,787 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

