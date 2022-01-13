New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,514 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Ladder Capital worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ladder Capital by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ladder Capital by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LADR stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 94.17, a current ratio of 94.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.62 and a beta of 2.15. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

