New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of MarineMax worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth $7,971,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,522,000 after acquiring an additional 162,127 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,941,000 after acquiring an additional 155,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in MarineMax by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 135,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in MarineMax by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 375,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 127,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

HZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $39,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

