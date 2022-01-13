New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 16,627 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,627 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 83.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSIG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

