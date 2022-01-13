New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,912 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,912 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,800,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $2,391,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 93.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 227,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 109,640 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 43.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VSTO opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Aegis increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $112,887.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 1,200 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

