Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 103.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions in a report on Sunday, October 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Next Hydrogen Solutions alerts:

NXH opened at C$2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.30. The firm has a market cap of C$67.50 million and a PE ratio of -2.17. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.90 and a 12 month high of C$10.25.

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Next Hydrogen Solutions will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.