NextDAO (NAX) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NextDAO has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $162,205.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,249,101,662 coins and its circulating supply is 2,208,869,553 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

