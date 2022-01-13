NFTb Market Capitalization Tops $25.13 Million (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $25.13 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFTb has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00061141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00075649 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.98 or 0.07661199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,838.97 or 0.99908699 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00067765 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

Buying and Selling NFTb

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTb should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTb using one of the exchanges listed above.

