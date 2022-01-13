NFTLootBox Price Tops $56.04 on Major Exchanges (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for $56.04 or 0.00130930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $40,731.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00064118 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00076073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.37 or 0.07629263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,666.50 or 0.99686733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00067567 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox was first traded on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.