NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $307.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NICE. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NICE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $318.08.

NICE stock opened at $277.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE has a 12 month low of $211.25 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.25.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $494.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.93 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NICE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NICE by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,493,000. Finally, Tlwm grew its position in NICE by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

