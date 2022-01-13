Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,016 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Benchmark started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus raised their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist raised their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EOG opened at $102.77 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $103.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

