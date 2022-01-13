Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 168,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of SomaLogic as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLGC. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,413,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $643,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SLGC. Cowen began coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SLGC opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.78. SomaLogic Inc has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $14.72.

SomaLogic Profile

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC).

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.