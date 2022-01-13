Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 458.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

NYSE:WMB opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

