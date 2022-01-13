NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 1,833 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Hershey worth $20,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Hershey by 291.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 9.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 26.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $195.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $198.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.73.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total transaction of $26,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $4,294,788 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

