NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 320,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,427 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $19,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS opened at $68.33 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $69.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,448 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.