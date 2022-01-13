NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $32.38 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,115 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $32,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $137.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average is $117.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

