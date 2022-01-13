NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $36.34 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 536,222 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 47,230 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $36,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $364,105,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after buying an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,953,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,259,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $381,175,000 after buying an additional 753,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $84.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.04%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.35.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

