NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,049 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $24,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $134.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $84.38 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.23 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.25%.

FRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.