NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 44,881 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 44,881 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $25,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.2% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,834.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 81,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 78,525 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,172,186 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,619,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 12,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 85.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 346,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,638,000 after purchasing an additional 159,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $137.47 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $166.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

