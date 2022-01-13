Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Gap Up to $11.39

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.39, but opened at $11.79. Nobilis Health shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 2,385 shares.

HLTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nobilis Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nobilis Health in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $223.68 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Nobilis Health Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLTH. Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter worth $59,289,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter worth $591,000. AR Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

About Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

