Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.73.

NRDBY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.50 ($11.93) to €11.20 ($12.73) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 108 to SEK 111 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NRDBY stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.96. 75,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 10.11%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

