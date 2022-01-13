Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 8,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 21,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Northern Vertex Mining from C$3.60 to C$2.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Elevation Gold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It focuses on Moss Gold-Silver Projects located in Northwest Arizona. The company was founded on June 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

