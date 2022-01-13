Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down to $130.17

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $130.17, but opened at $127.00. Novavax shares last traded at $123.03, with a volume of 28,350 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $815,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $100,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,158 shares of company stock worth $17,343,523 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth $310,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth $2,782,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the second quarter worth $5,074,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

