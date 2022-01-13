NTV Asset Management LLC Buys 1,125 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,651 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.87. 124,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,407,745. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.