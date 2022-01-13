NTV Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Argus cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.24.

NYSE:BABA traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.19. The company had a trading volume of 402,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,421,652. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

