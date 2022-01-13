NTV Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 13.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,414 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises about 2.0% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.05. 77,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,666,585. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $66.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.71. The stock has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

