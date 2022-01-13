NTV Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

NTV Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Renaissance IPO ETF stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.85. 805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,947. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average of $63.71. Renaissance IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.