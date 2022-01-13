NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 2,325 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 988,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,038,650. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

