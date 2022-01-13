Nu Holdings Ltd’s (NYSE:NU) Quiet Period Will Expire on January 18th

NU’s (NYSE:NU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, January 18th. NU had issued 289,150,555 shares in its initial public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $2,602,354,995 based on an initial share price of $9.00. During NU’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on NU in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

NU stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. NU has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

