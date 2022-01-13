NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at CIBC

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s previous close.

NVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.68.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock traded down C$0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,598. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.20. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.01 and a 52 week high of C$8.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$222.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.1428659 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432,042 shares in the company, valued at C$24,847,984.08.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

