Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ NUWE opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Nuwellis has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 71.35% and a negative net margin of 219.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nuwellis will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUWE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Nuwellis in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter worth about $943,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuwellis in the second quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuwellis by 17.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

