NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Barclays

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NXPI. Raymond James increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $236.96.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $229.02 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $156.02 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.19. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 137.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.