O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Shares Up 4.9%

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.88. 2,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 976,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OI. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

