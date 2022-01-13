O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,713 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $37,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $169.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.39. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $447.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

