O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 238.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,801 shares of company stock valued at $50,435,077 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $127.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.65. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $84.57 and a 1 year high of $128.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

