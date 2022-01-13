O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $31.22 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,246 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $31,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 41.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.90%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

