O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 315,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,904,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Bath & Body Works as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $4,523,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $2,321,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $2,564,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $6,309,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at $1,925,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.68.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

