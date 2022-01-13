O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 190,226 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,023,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,226 shares during the quarter. Amcor accounts for about 1.0% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $46,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after buying an additional 10,306,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,166,000 after acquiring an additional 436,316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,397,000 after buying an additional 1,924,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amcor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,182 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,339,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,953,000 after buying an additional 1,056,175 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,822,314. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

