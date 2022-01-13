Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Holdings Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,591 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,419,000 after acquiring an additional 451,108 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,509,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 181,195 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,714,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.7% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,468,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 105,262 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $7,098,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $257,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,703 shares of company stock valued at $6,051,111 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. The firm had revenue of $63.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

