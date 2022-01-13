ODIN PROTOCOL Reaches Market Cap of $3.01 Million (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $17,770.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000404 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00061110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00075781 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.26 or 0.07636998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,371.18 or 0.99557909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00068107 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

