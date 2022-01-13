Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $282.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $282.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

OKTA stock opened at $213.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.19. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $3,547,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,822 shares of company stock worth $13,329,783. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Okta by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,901 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after purchasing an additional 808,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

