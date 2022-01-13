Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Olaplex in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ OLPX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.54. Olaplex has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $623,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,513,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,175,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

