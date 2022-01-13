Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after purchasing an additional 761,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Olin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,722,000 after purchasing an additional 36,399 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Olin by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,201,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after purchasing an additional 372,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Olin by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,787,000 after purchasing an additional 89,135 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Olin by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,092,000 after purchasing an additional 527,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Anthony Will purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average is $51.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $64.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.68%.

OLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.