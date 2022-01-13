Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

OMER has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered Omeros from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Omeros from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.38.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.67. Omeros has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.10.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Omeros by 755.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Omeros by 982.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

