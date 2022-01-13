ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $82.00 at Bank of America

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ON. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $66.49 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

