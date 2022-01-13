Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to announce $1.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $760,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics posted sales of $1.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 million to $6.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.52 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $4.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.85% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ONCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oncternal Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 38.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

