Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the December 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Opawica Explorations stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29. Opawica Explorations has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.54.

About Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Arrowhead, Bazooka East, Bazooka West, TKL Teck, and McWatters Property. The company was founded on September 17, 1975 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

