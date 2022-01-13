Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the December 15th total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Opawica Explorations stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.29. Opawica Explorations has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.54.
About Opawica Explorations
