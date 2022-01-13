OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Gap Up to $1.73

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.73, but opened at $1.81. OrganiGram shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 628,648 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 107.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 1,713.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 700,795 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,193,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,245,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 931.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 404,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 741,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 347,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

