Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Origin Materials Inc. is a carbon negative materials company. It developed a platform for turning the carbon found in non-food biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. Origin Materials Inc., formerly known as Artius Acquisition Inc., is headquartered in West Sacramento. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORGN. HSBC began coverage on shares of Origin Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

ORGN stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. Origin Materials has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 158.98 and a current ratio of 158.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77.

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01.

In other news, Director Boon Sim purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Materials by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 623.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

